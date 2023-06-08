New logistics diploma course being planned for boosting exports

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) held a discussion session with Freight Forwarders Association on Thursday for launching a diploma course on integrated supply chain management.

The discussion was held at the Chattogram city office of BGMEA.

BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam said the logistics sector is vital for export growth and for building a strong position in international trade. An efficient logistics sector can boost exports by 20%, meaning a skilled logistics labour force is indispensable for the export sector.

Diploma courses can help build a skilled logistics labour force – essential for loading and unloading activities at the 100 economic zones of the country, Nazrul Islam added.

He asked all concerned for laying out a roadmap to make the country's export sector more competitive globally and to reduce logistics costs.

Amirul Islam Chowdhury, senior vice present of Freight Forwarders Association, said Bangladeshi logistics sector is way behind in international standards and needs the required infrastructure and manpower to develop. It is efficient logistics that has helped Singapore transform into one the world's advanced economies despite having few or no natural resources.

The diploma course on integrated supply chain management would be launched with USAID support and expert recommendations. It would be included in the curriculum of different universities to help provide proper logistics support and build a skilled logistics labour force. To realise this vision, Amirul Islam sought cooperation from the country's leading export-oriented sector – apparel – and thereby the sector's key player BGMEA as well as from other export-linked stakeholders.