New gas tariff rational: FBCCI President 

Economy

 TBS Report 
05 June, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 09:03 pm

Related News

New gas tariff rational: FBCCI President 

 TBS Report 
05 June, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 09:03 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin has thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for keeping gas prices rational amid the global turmoil caused by the Ukraine-Russia War and the rising trend of LNG price. 

Earlier the distribution companies proposed for more than 100% price increase, while the new tariff rate for captive power has been increased by 15.5%, large scale industry by 11.96% and medium industry by 10%, said a press release. 

In contrast, small and cottage industries will pay almost 37% lower tariff than current price. The price of gas in the power sector has been increased by 12.81% per cubic meter.

Reducing tariff will help the small and cottage industries to revive at this stage of the post-Covid economic recovery. 

It is also expected that the public transport fare will remain the same as the CNG tariff is kept unchanged. 

According to the press release, the FBCCI believes that the new rates have been set taking into consideration the capabilities of all types of industries in the country, national and international perspective.
 
Jasim Uddin called upon the distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to keep the factory production incessant.

 

Top News

FBCCI / gas price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk has a ‘Super Bad Feeling.’ Should everyone?

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What Bangladesh can do to promote green businesses 

6h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

10h | Mode
Safe water is one of the most effective ways to improve children’s health and save lives. photo: Courtesy

Max TapWater: Ensuring safe water in rural areas

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

54m | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

5h | Videos
'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

7h | Videos
The death toll from the blast is rising

The death toll from the blast is rising

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%