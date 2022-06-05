New gas tariff rational: FBCCI President 

FBCCI President Md Jashim Uddin has thanked Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for keeping gas prices rational amid the global turmoil caused by the Ukraine-Russia War and the rising trend of LNG price.

Earlier the distribution companies proposed for more than 100% price increase, while the new tariff rate for captive power has been increased by 15.5%, large scale industry by 11.96% and medium industry by 10%, said a press release.

In contrast, small and cottage industries will pay almost 37% lower tariff than current price. The price of gas in the power sector has been increased by 12.81% per cubic meter.

Reducing tariff will help the small and cottage industries to revive at this stage of the post-Covid economic recovery.

It is also expected that the public transport fare will remain the same as the CNG tariff is kept unchanged.

According to the press release, the FBCCI believes that the new rates have been set taking into consideration the capabilities of all types of industries in the country, national and international perspective.



Jasim Uddin called upon the distribution companies to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to keep the factory production incessant.