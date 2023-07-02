New austerity measures: Purchase of new vehicles halted, travel restrictions for govt officials

In a slew of austerity measures, the government on Sunday halted the purchase of new vehicles and placed restrictions on foreign travel for government officials.

The government has introduced a series of outlines at the start of the new fiscal year, FY24, with the aim of cutting costs and alleviating budgetary pressures, according to a circular issued by the Ministry of Finance.

However, the finance ministry noted that foreign-sponsored travels may be permitted.

Additionally, stricter controls have been implemented on expenditures related to land acquisition.

These measures follow the government's previous actions in FY2022-23, where restrictions on foreign travel were imposed to streamline expenses.