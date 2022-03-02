NEC approves Tk207,550cr revised ADP

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Wednesday approved Tk207,550 crore revised Annual Development Programme (RADP) for the current fiscal year, downsizing the original ADP size of Tk225,324 crore.

The approval came at a meeting of the NEC presided over by NEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She joined it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Other NEC members, including ministers and secretaries, attended the meeting from the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and the Cabinet Division's Conference Room at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

"The NEC endorsed the RADP cutting down the original ADP size by Tk17,774 crore," said Planning Division Secretary Pradip Ranjan Chakraborty at a press briefing after the NEC meeting.