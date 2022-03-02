NEC approves Tk207,550cr revised ADP

Economy

UNB
02 March, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 04:11 pm

Related News

NEC approves Tk207,550cr revised ADP

UNB
02 March, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 04:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Wednesday approved Tk207,550 crore revised Annual Development Programme (RADP) for the current fiscal year, downsizing the original ADP size of Tk225,324 crore.

The approval came at a meeting of the NEC presided over by NEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. She joined it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Other NEC members, including ministers and secretaries, attended the meeting from the NEC Conference Room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar and the Cabinet Division's Conference Room at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

"The NEC endorsed the RADP cutting down the original ADP size by Tk17,774 crore," said Planning Division Secretary Pradip Ranjan Chakraborty at a press briefing after the NEC meeting.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / National Economic Council (NEC) / Annual Development Programme (ADP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The government needs to continue subsidising both agriculture and non-agriculture sectors to keep inflation under control Photo: Mumit M

‘The govt should have one-third of supply in own stock to ensure food security’

5h | Interviews
Black-headed bulbul. Moments captured through viewfinder are priceless. Photo Muntasir Akash

Mastering the art of conservation photography

5h | Earth
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to reduce the carbon footprint of your home

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

Russian forces advance on multiple cities in Ukraine

33m | Videos
IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

IPCC report warns of 'irreversible' impacts of global warming

38m | Videos
Putin loses honorary taekwondo black belt

Putin loses honorary taekwondo black belt

58m | Videos
Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

Chelsea gets bullied because of Russian owner

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address

5
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused

6
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy