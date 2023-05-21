NDB delegation lauds Bangladesh's public procurement system

Economy

21 May, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 09:13 pm

Related News

NDB delegation lauds Bangladesh's public procurement system

A team of the Shanghai-based multilateral bank discusses procurement policy with the Central Procurement Technical Unit 

21 May, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 09:13 pm
NDB delegation lauds Bangladesh&#039;s public procurement system

A nine-member delegation of the New Development Bank (NDB), at a meeting with the Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU), lauded the public procurement framework in Bangladesh.

"The public procurement system in Bangladesh is very advanced," Hua Xu, a senior procurement professional of NDB, observed at the meeting at CPTU Conference Room in Dhaka on Sunday.

He Tian, project team leader of the Public Sector Department of NDB, led the delegation in the meeting, chaired by CPTU Director General Mohammed Shoheler Rahman Chowdhury, said a press release. 

The delegation of the Sanghai-based multilateral bank is now in Dhaka to finalise lending for the Dhaka City Water Supply Resilient Project of Dhaka WASA and explore financing in areas like digital infrastructure, water and sanitation, environment protection, social infrastructure, and clean energy.

At the meeting, the NDB delegation exchanged views with the Central Procurement Technical Unit of the planning ministry on the procurement practices of NDB and Bangladesh.

In a presentation, the DG of CPTU gave an overview of the Bangladesh Public Procurement Framework which includes steps towards reforms, transformation into an electronic procurement system, professionalisation of procurement, the impact of reforms, and new initiatives in the reform process.

He elaborated on the recent progress in the electronic government procurement (e-GP) system in Bangladesh. 

These are in addition to e-GP of electronic contract management system, electronic audit, tenderers' database, international competitive bidding, and self-payment through automated challan, he added. 

Directors of CPTU and Additional Secretaries Masud Akhter Khan and Md Shamimul Haque, Director and Joint Secretary Md Mahfuzar Rahman, Director Laboni Chakma, Senior System Analyst Md Mosharraf Hussain, and other officers of CPTU were present. 

Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman, additional chief engineer and project director of Dhaka WASA, and its two other officers were also present.

The BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. These countries are the founding members of the NDB. Bangladesh joined the development bank as a member in 2021. The United Arab Emirates and Egypt are also new members of the NDB.

The New Development Bank, formerly known as BRICS Development Bank, finances projects and innovates tailored solutions to help build more inclusive, resilient, and sustainable growth. 

Top News

New Development Bank / procurement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A fulfilling job is a luxury of modern times

13h | Panorama
Urbanisation in Bangladesh is a growing reality with multifaceted dilemmas, fragmented interventions, and the absence of holistic perspectives. Photo: TBS

Urban policy discourse and the knowledge gap thus far

11h | Panorama
Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

1h | TBS World
The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

23h | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

1d | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

2
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

6
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination