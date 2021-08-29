NCCI hosts launching of Bangladesh investment booklet 2021

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) in Bangladesh has organised the launching of "Bangladesh Investor Booklet 2021" in the capital on Sunday.

The programme was organised in cooperation with the Royal Norwegian Embassy, the Embassy of Denmark and the Embassy of Sweden, said a press release.

The programme emphasised on the broad range of opportunities in Bangladesh, based on the solid economic progress the country has made since its independence highlighting Bangladesh as an attractive destination for Nordic investment.

Tahrin Aman, president of NCCI highlighted that the Nordic companies can contribute largely to the long-term sustainable growth of Bangladesh through FDI in infrastructure, sustainable agriculture, power, healthcare, telecommunication, manufacturing and finance, with a particular focus on innovation, green transition and climate sustainability.

Salman F Rahman, private sector industry and the investment adviser to the Prime Minister and the chief guest of the programme underlined the advantages of investment in the country as Bangladesh has been among the 10 top reformers in the world in the Ease of Doing Business Ranking conducted by the Work Bank.

He also highlighted the achievement of the government in maintaining steady exchange rate, inflation and interest rate which are important economic indicators for foreign investment.

Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, Chairman of National Board of Revenue and the special guest said that the NBR is working tirelessly to assist all stakeholders, including foreign investors in Bangladesh and the economy of the country is robust and stable, which makes it an attractive destination for Nordic investments.

Espen Rikter-Svendsen, Norwegian Ambassador hoped that the booklet will contribute towards minimizing the gap and promote Bangladesh as an attractive investment destination for Nordic companies.