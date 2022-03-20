NBR working on reducing tax burden: Chairman

Economy

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 09:19 pm

Related News

NBR working on reducing tax burden: Chairman

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 09:19 pm
National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim.
National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is working to reduce the tax burden on taxpayers – businesses in particular – by extending the tax net, its Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said on Sunday.

Although there are around 70 lakh tax identification number (e-TIN) holders in the country, merely one-third of them submit their tax returns. The number stood at around 24 lakh last year.

"We want to continue the transparent tax collection process. Therefore, the process of paying taxes will be made easier," the NBR chief said at a pre-budget meeting at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall of the World Trade Center in Chattogram on Sunday afternoon.

"Besides, work is underway to add an automation system in tax collection which will solve many problems," he added.

Muneem said many people do not file an income tax return even after registration, and he sought the cooperation of the Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) to increase the number of income tax return filers.

"We have also identified a good number of corporate bodies. We are working to bring them under the tax net," he added.

In the pre-budget discussion, small businesses proposed a further increase in value-added tax (VAT) for online companies.

The NBR chairman said online business is just evolving. There is also a request not to impose taxes on them. 

At the meeting, CCCI President Mahbubul Alam called for increasing the tax-free income limit for individuals from Tk3 lakh to Tk4 lakh, considering the current global situation and inflation.

He also requested the revenue authorities to reduce the corporate tax rate from 22.5% to 20% for listed companies and from 30% to 27.5% for others.

In the case of imposing surcharge, Mahbubul Alam proposed an increase in the threshold from Tk3 crore to Tk5 crore.

Syed Nazrul Islam, first vice-president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), said four crore people are directly and indirectly involved in the garment industry.

"The authorities must patronise the industry by improving the ease of doing business," he added.

AKM Akhter Hossain, president of the Chittagong Customs C&F Agents Association, said even after importing goods with proper declaration due to inconsistency in harmonised system (HS) code, they are facing a fine of up to 200-300%.

HS Code is a common standard worldwide for classifying traded goods. Customs use it to identify products while assessing duties.

Industry insiders say they need to import new types of raw materials that are not on the NBR's harmonised list owing to a constantly changing market.

Meanwhile, Altaf Hossain Bachchu, senior vice-president of the association, proposed to set uniform tariff rates at customs stations across the country.

At the exchange of views, businesses demanded to reduce the rate of source tax at the supply level on the iron and iron products from 2% to 1%.

In addition, they proposed introducing VAT of Tk2 per kg at the import stage instead of the current 7% VAT at the selling stage of liquefied petroleum gas.

NBR members Md Masud Sadiq, Zakia Sultana and Shamsuddin Ahmed also spoke at the meeting.

 

Top News

Abu Hena Md Rahmantun Munim / NBR / investors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh is self-sufficient in rice production, why would we import rice? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

'We do not have food security. We are only secure in rice production to an extent'

8h | Interviews
The designer’s showcase had themes of liberation, feminism, and self-assertion

Maison Delacour: The spring collection debut of storied fashion designer Akou Delacour

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

999 prevented around 1,500 suicide attempts. Yet, a lot more needs to be done

10h | Panorama
Pera Sandesh, a special variety of sweetmeat made using milk and sugar, is displayed in a sweet shop in Naogaon. The popularity of this sweet item has already transcended the border. Photo: TBS

The legend of Naogaon’s Pera Sandesh

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

1h | Videos
Reasons behind some universities are being famous

Reasons behind some universities are being famous

1h | Videos
Tale of one season wonders

Tale of one season wonders

1h | Videos
US astronauts welcome Russian cosmonauts

US astronauts welcome Russian cosmonauts

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh