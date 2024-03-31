NBR squeezes source tax benefits for some exporters

Economy

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 10:38 pm

Related News

NBR squeezes source tax benefits for some exporters

In its clarification, the NBR has asked exporters to take new tax certificates while banks have been asked to collect taxes from them at a new rate

TBS Report
31 March, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 10:38 pm
File photo
File photo

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) issued a new circular on Sunday clarifying its 4 March circular that allowed some exporters enjoying less than 12% corporate tax to pay source tax below 1%. 

In its clarification, the NBR has asked exporters to take new tax certificates while banks have been asked to collect taxes from them at a new rate.

However, it did not clarify the new tax rate. The new order is believed to increase source tax for some exporters. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 4 March, the tax regulator introduced new rules allowing exporters, who enjoy corporate tax at a 12% or below rate, to pay tax at source at a rate lower than existing 1%. 

As per the new circular, some sectors or institutions may be taxed at a higher rate than 1%, according to tax officials. 

A senior NBR official on condition of anonymity told TBS, "The source tax benefits for some export sectors were squeezed through the 4 March order. This may result in additional taxation on them from that date onwards."

Another NBR official added, "As per the new order, some exporters will be allowed to pay tax at a rate of less than 1%, while some may be taxed at a higher rate."

At present, almost all exporters are paying source tax at a 1% rate.

Top News

NBR / tax / exporters

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

5h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

6h | Features
AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari': Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

3h | Videos
Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

4h | Videos
It is not possible to survive the war without the United States, said Zelensky

It is not possible to survive the war without the United States, said Zelensky

1h | Videos
‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

2h | Videos