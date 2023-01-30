NBR seeks budget proposals for FY’24 from trade bodies, others concerned

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 09:41 pm

NBR seeks budget proposals for FY'24 from trade bodies, others concerned

The final meeting will be held with the FBCCI where business leaders from all sectors will be present

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 09:41 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) sought proposals from trade bodies and other groups concerned by 7 February as it is set to start the budget preparation procedure for the fiscal year 2023-24, a release said on Monday. 

According to a schedule, prepared by the revenue authorities, discussions will be held with relevant groups from 9 February to 21 March. 

SK Md Moniruzzaman, NBR's first secretary and budget coordinator, sent a letter at the end of January to the relevant trade associations and chambers, professional organisations, research institutes and think tanks to send their proposal by 7 February 2023 for the next budget.

They can email their proposals to [email protected].

The final meeting will be held with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade body of the country, where business leaders from all sectors will be present.

The finance minister will likely place the proposed budget for FY24 in early June before the Parliament.

As NBR's work is mostly internal revenue related, the authorities discuss with the groups from whom they earn income. 

On the other hand, the finance ministry will also meet with the relevant parties related to revenue and expenditure.

