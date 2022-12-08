NBR ready to face challenges in revenue collection, says its chairman

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem on Thursday said that many challenges may emerge in revenue collection due to national and international reasons but they are ready to overcome it.

"NBR is well prepared to face the challenges. We will try to continue growth rate (of revenue) despite the challenges," he said while talking to reporters at a press conference at NBR building in capital's Segunbagicha.

The press conference was organised on the occasion of National VAT Day to be observed on 10 December. NBR highlighted different initiatives to increase the revenue collections.

Replying to the question on IMF's recommendation to reduce VAT exemption, the NBR chairman said, "We are rationalising it and it's a continuous process. We can't withdraw everything (VAT exemption) overnight."

He, however, termed 'VAT exemption' as support on businesses or policy support.