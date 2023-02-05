NBR must increase revenue by working digitally: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said the National Board of Revenue (NBR) needs to increase revenue collection by working digitally and efficiently.

"Digital Bangladesh is now rapidly moving towards Smart Bangladesh. A digital system should be used more efficiently in VAT and tax collection," he said at a seminar during NBR's revenue conference-2023 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital on Sunday (5 February).

Mentioning that initiatives should be taken to increase the scope of tax collection, the commerce minister said NBR should play a more responsible role in this regard.

"This will increase revenue collection manifolds, at the same time, enhance the country's capacity," he said.

Reiterating the importance of NBR's role in reducing system losses in VAT and income tax, Tipu Munshi emphasised the need for smart tax administration to achieve this goal.

