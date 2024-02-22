NBR to launch drive to ensure tax return submission of flat, house owners: Chairman

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is going to launch a special drive targeting flat owners and house owners in the capital to ensure tax return submission from them.

"After two years of mandatory return filing for house owners, it's time to take action. The list has been compiled, and we will initiate the special drive very soon," NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said at a pre-budget meeting held at the board's headquarters in Agargaon on Thursday (22 February).

Mentioning that the tax payment process has been simplified, he emphasised that payment of tax is not always mandatory when filing tax returns.

Meanwhile, also speaking at the meeting, members of the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh highlighted that a significant number of house owners in Dhaka city are not submitting their returns.

Various organisations, including the Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus), presented budget proposals for the upcoming Financial Year 2024-25.

The Bajus proposed several ideas, including a reduction in VAT on the sale of jewellery items.

In response, the NBR chairman said, "We have implemented various initiatives, such as reducing duties, to encourage the legal import of gold. Despite these efforts, gold imports are not meeting the expected levels, even though gold ornaments are being produced domestically.

"It remains to be determined whether this issue is related to duties or another underlying problem."