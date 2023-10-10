NBR faces IMF questions over Petrobangla's huge arrears

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) is facing questions from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on how to recover about Tk10,000 crore in arrears from Petrobangla, the state-owned oil company.

The IMF delegation visiting Dhaka held a meeting with the officials of the relevant departments of NBR for the third time on Tuesday (10 October) as part of their various condition reviews.

According to sources, the IMF has asked the NBR how it plans to collect the outstanding dues from Petrobangla and also from Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, which have not been collected for more than three years.

At the meeting, the NBR was asked by the IMF to explain the rationale for various types of tax expenditures in its tax and customs divisions.

"The IMF delegation asked for more specific information on how and when the revenue collection target set for the current fiscal year will be collected from which sectors. We have provided them with an explanation," a NBR official who was present at the meeting told The Business Standard.

In addition, the IMF asked about the amount of money that is being waived by increasing the tax-free income limit for individual taxpayers this year.

They also asked about the amount of money that is being waived by providing duty exemptions in other sectors, such as VAT exemption on optical fiber cables, biscuits, and cakes, sweetmeat shop service, cut fabrics and waste pieces, and exemption from advance tax on import of rice transplanters, aircraft engines and parts.

The NBR has also provided some explanations on these matters, sources said.