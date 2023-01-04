NBR allows import of products from Bhutan through Akhaura land port

Economy

TBS Report
04 January, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 04:39 pm

Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS
Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has released a new list of importable products which allows the import of all products from Bhutan (except potatoes and yarn) through Akhaura land port in Brahmanbaria.

A few new products have been added to the list published on Wednesday (4 January). The newly added products include marble chips, sesame, fly ash and a few other things.

The people concerned think that import trade will be strengthened in Akhaura land port following this move.

Also, all kinds of products will continue to be exported as before through this land port, which is one of the largest in the country.

Akhaura land port is mainly considered as an export oriented port. A number of products including frozen fish, rods, cement and plastic are exported every day to Northeast India through this port.

Shafiqul Islam, general secretary of Akhaura Land Port Import-Exporter Association said, "We have received the new list of NBR. We are pleased to be allowed to import products manufactured in Bhutan. Goods can now be imported from Bhutan through India's Assam."

"However, we will decide when and which products to import after reviewing what products of Bhutan are in demand in the country and how much the import costs will be," said Shafiqul Islam.

Assistant director of Akhaura Land Port Md Atiqul Islam said, "The new list of importable products has not come to us yet. However, if the import of goods increases, the income of the port authority will naturally increase." 

