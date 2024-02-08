Navana Real Estate unveils new logo

Navana Real Estate (NRE) has been trailblasing the real estate industry for the last 28 years, with over 235 completed projects in Dhaka and Chattogram.

The company continues to thrive with 73 ongoing projects, including 3 condominiums and 6 land projects, reads a press release.

It has recently unveiled 15 new projects engaging locally and internationally renowned architects and consultants.

This year, NRE is evolving its brand with a new logo, mission, and vision to reaffirm its commitment to innovation and industry leadership. The new logo was unveiled on both official premises and online media on February 3.

The boldly refreshed new logo depicts a symbol that incorporates various shapes into symmetrical forms. It effectively communicates the concept of "Variety of Building", which represents the diversity of NRE's projects.

Moreover, the latest tagline, "BROADEN LIFE BOUNDARIES", encapsulates that life should expand and flourish with NRE.

It reflects the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of the real estate sector, embracing cutting-edge technologies and eco-friendly designs.

Lastly, the sleek new website navana-realestate.com boasts the best outlook and experience in the real estate landscape.