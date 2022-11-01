Nationwide tax service month starts

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 04:05 pm

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Tax service month commenced across the country on Tuesday (1 November) replacing the existing Income Tax Fair. 

Taxpayers in 650 tax circle offices of 31 tax zones of the country will avail of the service for filing their monthly tax returns.

National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem inaugurated the month-long event at NBR headquarters in Segunbagicha.

"We will arrange an income tax fair in the tax office. Taxpayers can now submit their tax returns with ease," he said.

The NBR chairman also said that from 1 November to 14 November, the service will be provided to taxpayers of the relevant tax offices by setting up booths and help desks in the capital's Officers' Club and Secretariat.

Separate booths will be set up at the Planning Commission in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar for four days from 20 November and in Dhaka Cantonment on 8-9 November to provide tax services.

Apart from this, NBR has also announced that a month-long campaign will be launched to raise awareness about income tax.

The authorities started collecting tax returns by organising tax fairs in 2010. However, it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and has not been arranged since.

The last day of submitting tax returns under the Tax Service Month is 30 November, which is observed as Tax Day by the NBR. After that, a taxpayer has to pay 2% interest per month on the total tax.

Concerned individuals said that the number of tax returns is expected to increase a lot in the current financial year due to different steps taken by the NBR.

Filing of tax returns is mandatory for all TIN holders from this year. The proof of tax return has to be submitted to get 38 types of services, they said.

Currently, the number of e-TIN holders in the country is around 80 lakh. Of them, only about 25 lakh people submitted returns last year.

This number may increase to 40 lakh in the current year, officials said.

