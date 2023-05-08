National budget for FY24 to be placed on 1 June

Economy

BSS
08 May, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 09:17 pm

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is set to place in parliament the national budget for fiscal year 2023-24 on 1 June.

The date for placing the next budget in parliament has been revealed in a document published by the Finance Division on Monday as part of the preparations for the next national budget.

In the document, responsibilities on budget day have also been defined so that everyone can perform their respective duties smoothly.

This year the budget will be presented earlier than the previous occasions because of the Holy Eid-ul-Azha, one of the largest religious festivals of the Muslims.

Finance ministry officials said that the government wants to finish the next national budget before the vacation of Eid-ul-Azha.

The budget, they said, for the FY24 would be around Tk7.5 lakh crore, which will be the highest-ever budget in the history of Bangladesh.

