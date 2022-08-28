Nagad fulfilling state duty as a Bangladesh Post Office service: Jabbar

TBS Report 
28 August, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 04:04 pm

Nagad fulfilling state duty as a Bangladesh Post Office service: Jabbar

Mobile financial service (MFS) provider Nagad is fulfilling state duty as a service of the Bangladesh Post Office, said Mustafa Jabbar, minister for Posts and Telecommunications, in a statement. 

"It needs to be clarified that Bangladesh Post Office has not and will not incur any losses due to Nagad," the minister added.

He requested all not to be misled by any "misinformation or rumours" regarding Nagad, said a press release issued Sunday (28 August). 

Claiming that a vested group is trying to tarnish Nagad's reputation, he said, "Since 26 March 2019, we have been noticing that a group has always been unhappy with the success of Nagad, the mobile financial service of Bangladesh Post Office.

"When Nagad has increased the quality of MFSs in the country and charges are at their lowest in the past decade, whose interests are being hurt?"

"With Nagad, crores of marginalised people of the country were able to join the mainstream economy, low-income people including children, women, elders, widows of the country are getting government allowances while being at home, digitally. 

"That with 100% transparency. Then who is being harmed here?" he questioned.

The minister said, "Every step taken by Nagad is in accordance with all the laws and rules of the country. There is no room for irregularities. So no one should try to muddy the waters to serve their own interests.

The minister also urged all to "stay with Nagad."

Comments

