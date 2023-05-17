Nagad Finance PLC gets new NBFI license

Economy

TBS Report
17 May, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 09:41 pm

Nagad Finance PLC gets new NBFI license

TBS Report
17 May, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 09:41 pm
Nagad Finance PLC gets new NBFI license

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday issued a notification granting license to 'Nagad Finance PLC' to operate as a new non-bank financial institution (NBFI).

Earlier, the board of directors of BB gave final approval to Nagad Finance at a board meeting.

The Financial Institutions Department of Bangladesh Bank issued the notification on Wednesday (17 May). Now Nagad Finance has no obstacles in running its business operations.

The central bank's notification reads, "Nagad Finance's address is Delta Dalia Tower, 36 Kamal Ataturk Avenue, Banani. Mobile financial services company Nagad also has the same address. The board of directors of financial institution Nagad Finance includes the individuals and officials who own mobile financial services company Nagad." 
 

Top News

Nagad Finance PLC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

11h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

11h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

13h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

2h | TBS World
How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

1d | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

12h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

5
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities