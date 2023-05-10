Musfiqur Rahman appointed as CEO of CBC Capital

Md Musfiqur Rahman has been appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of CBC Capital and Equity Management Limited.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has approved his appointment recently, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

CBC, an investment bank by foreign investors in Bangladesh is offering full-fledged merchant banking services including issue management, underwriting, portfolio management and advisory services.

Musfiq has more than 18 years of professional experience in the investment banking domain. Before starting as CEO, he served CBC as the head of operations and compliance.

Prior to joining CBC, he worked for IIDFC Capital and has handled almost all operational areas anchoring various departmental functions.

He also worked in the portfolio management department of IDLC Investments for a long time.

Musfiq started his career with the Chittagong Stock Exchange, by serving one of the bourses of capital market he gained solid acumen in stock market operation.

He completed his BBA from Khulna University and MBA from North South University.