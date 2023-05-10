Musfiqur Rahman appointed as CEO of CBC Capital

Economy

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 06:28 pm

Musfiqur Rahman appointed as CEO of CBC Capital

TBS Report
10 May, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2023, 06:28 pm
Musfiqur Rahman appointed as CEO of CBC Capital

Md Musfiqur Rahman has been appointed as the chief executive officer (CEO) of CBC Capital and Equity Management Limited.

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission has approved his appointment recently, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

CBC, an investment bank by foreign investors in Bangladesh is offering full-fledged merchant banking services including issue management, underwriting, portfolio management and advisory services.

Musfiq has more than 18 years of professional experience in the investment banking domain. Before starting as CEO, he served CBC as the head of operations and compliance.

Prior to joining CBC, he worked for IIDFC Capital and has handled almost all operational areas anchoring various departmental functions.

He also worked in the portfolio management department of IDLC Investments for a long time.

Musfiq started his career with the Chittagong Stock Exchange, by serving one of the bourses of capital market he gained solid acumen in stock market operation.

He completed his BBA from Khulna University and MBA from North South University. 

CBC Capital and Equity Management Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

illustration: TBS

Is 'office politics' always a bad idea?

5h | Pursuit
Members of Team Bangladesh, who were up against 60 students from 7 countries, pose with their mentors at SAESM 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the future star economists of Bangladesh

5h | Pursuit
People’s representatives started the conversion of the forest land into khas land, and leased them to many displaced fishermen, soon after Nijhum Dwip became a union. Photo: Rajib Dhar

What will Nijhum Dwip offer if it loses its forest and deer?

9h | Panorama
The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

The TV shows went dark by the strike of Hollywood writers

1h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

21h | TBS Face to Face
Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

21h | TBS Stories
‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

6
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter