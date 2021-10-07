Multiple initiatives taken to remain competitive in global market: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Thursday said the government has already taken multiple initiatives to simplify the trade procedures to be competitive in global market.

"There's no alternative to trade and commerce for attaining the status of a developed country," he said mentioning that Bangladesh's competitors are now highly concentrating on easing the trade documentation process.

While addressing a certificate distribution ceremony, the commerce minister said comprehensive knowledge on trade documentation and custom procedures is crucial for building the competiveness.

Tipu awarded certificates to the participants of the training programme on "Rules and Procedures for Import and Export" organised by Bangladesh Foreign Trade Institute (BFTI) held at its conference room.

The five-day-long comprehensive training programme commenced on October 3 and 33 local and foreign participants attended the training program.

Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, Tapan Kanti Ghosh was present as special guest.

The minister thanked BFTI for taking such a timely initiative by organizing this training programme.

The commerce secretary expressed his hope that BFTI will be able to assist the government of Bangladesh as well as the private sectors to combat upcoming trade-related challenges through quality trade-related, research, training and policy advocacies.

Chief Executive Officer of the BFTI and former Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Dr Md Jafar Uddin chaired the closing ceremony of the training programme while Md. Hafizur Rahman, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Md. Obaidul Azam, Director, BFTI also spoke on the occasion.

The CEO of BFTI said BFTI has a strategic plan to organize sector-specific capacity building training programme for both public and private sectors round the year in the field of international trade.