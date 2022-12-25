With more stalls, Dhaka trade fair set to open on 1 January 

The 27th edition of Dhaka International Trade Fair is set to open on 1 January next year at Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal with an expectation to attract twice as many visitors as last year, officials said.

According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), organiser of the fair, there were 225 pavilions and stalls in 2021. But this time there will be 331 pavilions and stalls. About 98% of the stalls have already been allocated.

EPB Secretary Iftikher Ahmed Chowdhury told The Business Standard (TBS) that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given her consent to inaugurate this year's fair by being present physically.

The maiden Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) was held in 1995.

The annual event could not be organised in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid pandemic. In 2022, the venue was shifted to the permanent fair venue at Purbachal from the previous Agargaon area. The premier then inaugurated the trade fair from Gonobhaban through video conference.

The 1st trade fair at its permanent venue drew fewer visitors due to the shift of the event and Covid restrictions.

"Last year, the visitors were fewer because of the first venue at Purbachal. Last time, 25-30 lakh visitors came to the fair, this time it is expected to be 50 lakh," Iftikher Ahmed said.

He added: "This year, we are expecting more visitors from the very beginning of the fair as there is no pandemic now. The connecting road along with the road to the fair has also been built".

It was found that the construction of stalls is going on in full swing at the fair venue. Stalls and pavilions are being built inside the state-of-the-art air-conditioned exhibition centre. And in the open space outside, temporary stalls and multi-storeyed pavilions are being built with steel, brick, wood, bamboo, and hardboard.

Iftikher Ahmed ‍said, "We hope to have all the stalls ready by 25 to 26 December. After that, it may take a day or two as we are working on full preparations for the opening on 1 January."

The fair will continue through the month of January.

Regarding the fair stall rent, Iftikhar Ahmed said that the rate was reduced from the previous fair as it was held at the permanent venue for the first time. But this time, the stall rent has been increased by 10% to 15% compared to last time.

Ticket and time:

The gate of the international trade fair will open at 10am every day and close at 9pm, except for the government holidays when the fair will run till 10pm. Every adult visitor will have to pay Tk40 for entry tickets while for minors the ticket price has been set at Tk20.

Transportation to and from the fair:

To ease transportation to the fair, the government has taken several initiatives, including deploying BRTC buses to operate from under the Kuril flyover to the fair every day throughout the month.

"Last time, 30 buses operated initially and 50 buses later on with an increase in the demand. This time BRTC has informed that they will provide as many buses as required," Iftikher Ahmed said.