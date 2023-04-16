More rural households in debt than in cities: BBS Survey

More households in villages are in debt than in cities, according to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) data shared recently.

An average of 39.35% of families in rural areas are in debt. Although, in urban areas, the amount of debt stands at 32.11%.

Back in 2016, household debt was way higher in rural areas, at 32.70% , while in urban areas it was 22.10% , reports UNB.

Last year, the number of households in debt increased by an average of 10% in urban areas, and by 6.5% age in rural areas, the BBS survey stated.

Also, in 2022, the average loan each family in Bangladesh amounted to Tk70,506, up from Tk37,743 in 2016, according to the survey.

One-third of households in Bangladesh are now in debt, according to the latest Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2022 of the BBS published last Wednesday.

The survey – from January to December last year – noted 37 % of the country's households have taken loans or borrowed money last year.

While, in the 2016 survey, 29.70 % of the households were borrowed money.

Over the last six years, borrowing money or taking loans by families across the country increased by more than 7%.