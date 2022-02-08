More than 1 crore farmers to get smart agriculture cards

The government has decided to digitalise the agricultural system in the country, in this regard more than 1 crore farmers in the country will be given smart agriculture cards.

A project has been undertaken at a cost of Tk108 crore to provide area and demand-based agricultural services and ensure the exchange of agricultural information required for digital analysis and management of agricultural information.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday approved the pilot project titled "Smart agriculture card and digital agriculture". Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at the NEC Conference Center in the capital via video conference.

In a press briefing after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said the pilot project would be implemented in nine districts of the country.

Digital profiles will be made of 1.62 crore farmers out of 5 crore farmers in the country. 1.09 crore of them will be given smart agriculture cards under the project, he said.

"This will increase crop production planning and marketing decision-making capacity by 30%. If the pilot project is successful, its activities will be expanded across the country," he said.

"A total of 11 projects and programmes have been approved in the meeting. Of these, seven are completely new projects. The meeting also approved amendments to four ongoing projects,"he added.

A total expenditure of Tk37507.22 crore has been approved for the implementation of all the projects.

Of this, Tk36023.91 crore will be spent from the government's own funds and Tk 33.33 crore from the implementing agencies' funds.

Tk1449.98 crore will be collected from foreign sources as project assistance.