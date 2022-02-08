More than 1 crore farmers to get smart agriculture cards

Economy

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 02:27 pm

Related News

More than 1 crore farmers to get smart agriculture cards

The govt has undertaken a pilot project to provide area and demand-based agricultural services and ensure the exchange of agricultural information required for digital analysis and management of agricultural information

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 02:27 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Representational Image. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS

The government has decided to digitalise the agricultural system in the country, in this regard more than 1 crore farmers in the country will be given smart agriculture cards.

A project has been undertaken at a cost of Tk108 crore to provide area and demand-based agricultural services and ensure the exchange of agricultural information required for digital analysis and management of agricultural information.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday approved the pilot project titled "Smart agriculture card and digital agriculture". Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting held at the NEC Conference Center in the capital via video conference.

In a press briefing after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said the pilot project would be implemented in nine districts of the country.

Digital profiles will be made of 1.62 crore farmers out of 5 crore farmers in the country. 1.09 crore of them will be given smart agriculture cards under the project, he said. 

"This will increase crop production planning and marketing decision-making capacity by 30%. If the pilot project is successful, its activities will be expanded across the country," he said.

"A total of 11 projects and programmes have been approved in the meeting. Of these, seven are completely new projects. The meeting also approved amendments to four ongoing projects,"he added.

A total expenditure of Tk37507.22 crore has been approved for the implementation of all the projects.

Of this, Tk36023.91 crore will be spent from the government's own funds and Tk 33.33 crore from the implementing agencies' funds.

Tk1449.98 crore will be collected from foreign sources as project assistance.

Bangladesh / Top News

agriculture / smart cards / Digital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

2h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

3h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

3h | Habitat
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

21h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

21h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

21h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad