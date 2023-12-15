Moody's keeps B1 rating for Bangladesh, says outlook stable

TBS Report
15 December, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 10:51 pm

Earlier on 30 May, Moody’s downgraded Bangladesh’s rating for the first time, placing it at B1 from the Ba3 category

Signage is seen outside the Moody&#039;s Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, New York, US, November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Signage is seen outside the Moody's Corporation headquarters in Manhattan, New York, US, November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Moody's Investors Service has kept Bangladesh's rating, and the country's long-term outlook stable, which indicates the global rating agency does not anticipate any significant changes in the economy's creditworthiness or its ability to meet its financial obligations.

The agency maintains Bangladesh's credit rating at B1. Moody's disclosed the rating in a statement on Friday following a review.

Earlier on 30 May, Moody's downgraded Bangladesh's rating for the first time, placing it at B1 from the Ba3 category. 

B1/B+ is one of several "junk" credit ratings that may be assigned to a company, fixed-income security, or floating-rate loan (FRN).

This rating indicates that the issuer carries a greater-than-average probability of default. B1/B+ classifications are just below investment grade, but they are the highest in the non-investment grade category.

Moody's Investors Service uses the B1 rating, while S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings use the B+ rating.

The credit rating, assigned to fixed-income securities, measures the security's riskiness and the issuer's likelihood of defaulting on the debt.

The previous rating Ba3 refers to the bond rate given to debt instruments that are considered speculative.

Moody's / Bangladesh Economy

