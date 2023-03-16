Monthly MFS transactions surpass Tk1 lakh crore for second time

Economy

Tonmoy Modak
16 March, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 10:01 pm

Related News

Monthly MFS transactions surpass Tk1 lakh crore for second time

Apart from the record in amount, the mobile financial service sector also witnessed the highest transactions, 46.30 crore in number, in January 2023

Tonmoy Modak
16 March, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 10:01 pm

The monthly transactions through mobile financial services (MFS), such as bKash, Nagad and Rocket, surpassed Tk1 lakh crore in January this year for the second time since the launch of the services in 2011, according to the latest Bangladesh Bank data. 

The transactions amounted to Tk1,00,593 crore in the month, which is 4.64% higher compared to that of the previous month and 18.65% higher than the same month a year ago. 

Apart from the record in amount, the mobile financial service sector also witnessed the highest transactions, 46.30 crore in number, in January 2023. The number is 3.5 crore higher than the previous month.

The country saw the first record of crossing Tk1 lakh crore-mark in MFS transactions in April 2022, centring the biggest religious festival Eid-ul-Fitr. Sector insiders believe that MFS transactions will register new records before this year's Eid as well. 

"People are becoming used to digital transactions day by day. The number of our clients has already reached 6.5 crore, which is a testimony to that," Shamsuddin Haider Dalim, head of corporate communications at bKash, told The Business Standard.

"Mobile financial services have made life much easier by offering a number of convenient services. Moreover, we are trying to add new products on a regular basis." 

"In our observation, people continue to transact and use different services after they use bKash for the first time, which means that they trust bKash," Shamsuddin Haider said, adding that the transactions have been on the rise in such ways. 

Besides, the use of MFS by the governments for distributing different allowances also contributed to the surge in transaction amounts, he noted.

An analysis of January data shows that transactions in all areas including cash-in, cash-out, person-to-person balance transfer, and salary distribution have increased substantially. The most significant growth, 14% year-on-year, was seen in merchant payments to reach Tk3,373 crore.

The total number of MFS accounts stood at 19.41 crore at the end of December last year, according to the central bank, while some 2.1 crore accounts were added in that year alone.

The Bangladesh Bank permitted mobile banking in 2010. It came into operation early next year with the launch of Rocket, an initiative of Dutch-Bangla Bank. Currently, 13 banks provide such services in the country under different names such as bKash, UKash, MyCash and SureCash.

Top News

MSF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

12h | Panorama
First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

12h | Mode
Fishing cat, commonly and wrongly called as Fishing tiger. Photo Adnan Azad

The fishing cat is no 'tiger'

12h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

4h | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

5h | TBS Stories
US-Russia blame each other for drone crash

US-Russia blame each other for drone crash

2h | TBS World
Chelsea to host first-ever Open Iftar in Ramadan

Chelsea to host first-ever Open Iftar in Ramadan

48m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

5
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March