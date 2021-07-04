Mongla port sees highest number of vessels in 70 years

Economy

TBS Report
04 July, 2021, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 06:07 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Mongla seaport in Bagerhat, the country's second-largest seaport, saw a record number of merchant ships anchored at the port in 2020-2021 fiscal year.

A total of 970 merchant vessels moored at the port during this period, which is the highest in 70 years.

The 2019-2020 fiscal year witnessed 903 ships docked at Mongla port.

Confirming the matter, Mongla Port Authority Director (Traffic) Mohammad Mostafa Kamal said this was the first time since the establishment of the port that so many ships have arrived.

The phenomenon, in the midst of the ongoing global pandemic, is seen as a positive one by traders and those concerned.

Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa, chairman of the Mongla Port Authority, said the port authority had decided to carry on with regular operations amid the lockdown for which imports and exports at the port have increased.

"Therefore, the port's revenue has naturally increased as all indicators of the ship, cargo, car and container handling have gone up."

He hoped that the activities of the port would increase further in the future.

In 1950, the British merchant ship The City of Lions anchored at a place called Jaymonirgol on the Pashur River in the Sundarbans and it marked the establishment of the port of Mongla.

