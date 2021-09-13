MoFA to support Bangladesh Trade & Investment Summit

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will extend its all-out support to successfully host the week-long "Bangladesh Trade & Investment Summit" which aims to promote Bangladesh as attractive trading and FDI destination to global businesses, to extend global integration on trade and investment into new global reality, and to secure investment in diverse priority and emerging industries for mutual benefits.

To celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence of Bangladesh, the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) and Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) will jointly organise this 7-day international virtual summit to be held from 26 October to 1 November.

Foreign Affairs Minister AK Abdul Momen assured his fullest cooperation to DCCI President Rizwan Rahman at a meeting held on Sunday at the ministry, reads a press release.

Appreciating the endeavour of the MoC and DCCI, Abdul Momen said it would be a very timely initiative to attract foreign investments in Bangladesh.

Despite the pandemic, Bangladesh takes pride in keeping a positive economic growth. Not only the foreign investors but also the Bangladeshi diaspora living abroad have a keen interest to invest in their motherland. The environment for doing business in Bangladesh is now more congenial than ever, he added.

DCCI President Rizwan Rahman said despite the Covid-19 crunch, Bangladesh has registered a remarkable 5.47% GDP growth in 2020-21. The confidence of the global investors in Bangladesh has increased as a result of some bold and strategic reforms being taken consistently, considering the changing geo-economic dynamics and private sector needs.

He sought cooperation from the foreign ministry to disseminate the summit information to businesses around the globe through all the diplomatic missions of Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has agreed to inaugurate the summit on 26 October as the chief guest.

The theme of the summit, "Connecting the Economy of Tomorrow" coincides with the spirit of 1971 where 1 stand for a single host nation, 9 stands for nine sectors, 7 stands for seven days and 1 stand for a summit.

The summit will discuss nine sectors underscoring critical enablers and avenues of the economy, demanding massive investments especially in infrastructure (physical, logistics & energy), IT/ITES & Fintech, leather goods, pharmaceuticals, automotive and light engineering, plastic products, agro & food processing, jute & textiles, FMCG, and retail businesses.

Hundreds of entrepreneurs from more than 50 countries of the five regions – Americas, Europe, Middle East and West Asia, Asia and Pacific, and Africa are expected to join for the day-long Business to Business (B2B) matchmaking session.

Moreover, following the inauguration, there will be a series of sector-specific webinars where dignitaries, ministers, high government officials, researchers, think tanks, economists, policymakers, and academicians both from home and abroad will join. More than 160+ B2B are expected to be held with the participation of 320+ business entrepreneurs.