Mobile rechargers' fight delays FBCCI director posts voting

Economy

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 10:31 pm

Mobile rechargers&#039; fight delays FBCCI director posts voting

The voting for the 23 director posts of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) met a unique delay stemming from a conflict between two factions of the Bangladesh Mobile Phone Recharge Traders Association.

The trouble started when voting was supposed to start at 9:00am.

As per the rule, each trade body is allowed five votes from its selected members.

When voting began, a special messenger on behalf of the High Court Division of the Bangladesh Supreme Court reached the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital, where the election was taking place.

He came after another member of the mobile recharge association had applied to court for suspension of voting rights of the nominated members.

The messenger presented a court order which gave similar directions.

The voting was halted for around 30 minutes as this was being dealt with.

In a few hours, however, the five voting members went to court to vacate the order and returned.

When they finally were allowed to vote, only three voted, after the other two did not show up. 

FBCCI Election Board Chairman A Matin Chowdhury said, "As per the court's order, we have started the polling process. However, within a few hours, the other side also sought permission from the Supreme Court to vote again. In the end, following the order of the Supreme Court, we elected according to the law."

Voting was held on Monday among 49 candidates against 23 director posts of the organisation's association group.

There are a total 80 posts of directors in the FBCCI Selection Board, out of which 34 candidates become nominated directors – 17 from the chamber group and 17 from the association group.

However, this year 16 directors have been nominated from the chamber and association groups. 

Two directors from each group were disqualified for different reasons.

Then the remaining 46 are split 23-23 from the groups.

On the other hand, 23 directors were elected unopposed from the chamber group, led by Chittagong Chamber President Mahbubul Alam. 

FBCCI Election Board Chairman A Matin Chowdhury said that out of 1,954 votes, a total of 1,746 votes were cast this year.

