Mir Group takes Tk10 crore loan to bolster its green moves

Economy

TBS Report 
13 August, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2023, 09:29 pm

Mir Group takes Tk10 crore loan to bolster its green moves

Mir Concrete Products, a sister concern of Mir Group, has recently taken a loan of Tk10 crore from a financial institution United Finance to make their production capacity of green products bigger. 

Their eco-friendly manufacturing sector encompasses products such as concrete blocks, concrete bricks, hollow blocks, and pavement tiles.

The company has signed a MoU with United Finance regarding the loan today (13 August) at the head office of Mir Group of Companies in the capital.

Mir Concrete Products has been sanctioned the five year termed Finance Facility under the refinancing scheme of "Environment Friendly Brick Production" with as low as 5.5% interest rate. 

After the signing ceremony, Naba E Zaheer, managing director of Mir Concrete Products Ltd, said that Bangladesh Bank has taken several good initiatives to make green and sustainable finance more accessible. 

He highlighted the central bank's creation of various refinancing opportunities that enable manufacturers to secure funds at reduced costs. 

He added, "At Mir Concrete Products Limited, we have always recognised the importance of harmonising industrial growth with ecological stewardship. Therefore, we are sharing the news of our recent partnership with United Finance Limited, a forward-thinking institution that shares our dedication to fostering sustainable initiatives."

He further said, "In line with the prime minister's vision for a Smart and Sustainable Bangladesh, our determination to reduce our carbon footprint and advance eco-friendly practices is strengthened. That is why we have entered into this strategic loan agreement under Bangladesh Bank's Refinance Scheme for Green Products and Initiatives."

Zaheer went on to say that their company has a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality green concrete products, and now, with the support of United Finance, they are embarking on a new journey. 

