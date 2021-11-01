Minister seeks Russian investment in railway sector

Economy

UNB
01 November, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 04:29 pm

Related News

Minister seeks Russian investment in railway sector

UNB
01 November, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2021, 04:29 pm
Minister seeks Russian investment in railway sector

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujon on Monday sought Russain investment in Bangladesh's railway sector.

The minister said this when Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy called on him at the Railway Bhaban in the city.

"We are seeking foreign investment in the railway sector. Work on different projects is underway and more projects will be taken soon for the improvement of railway services under a master plan," he said.

"We are procuring new coaches and engines. New rail tracks are being constructed while bridges are being constructed and renovated. Russian investors  could invest in these sectors and establish a training institute jointly with Bangladesh," said the minister.

When Alexander Mantytskiy invited the minister to visit his country, Nurul Islam accepted the invitation saying that he will visit Russia at a suitable time next month to see their rail communication system, technology and coach and engine making factories.

Railways Secretary Selim Reza was, among others, present at the meeting.

Bangladesh / Top News

Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan / Russian investment in railway sector / railway sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

2h | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

2h | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

2h | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 