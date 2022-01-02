Minister says Ctg Port a key driving force in Bangladesh’s growing economy

State Minister for Shipping, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, said Chattogram Port is the key driving force in the rapidly growing economy of Bangladesh and the key gateway for the country's rising economy.

"The port became one of the key institutions not only for the people of Chattogram, but also for the whole nation. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the port handled the unloading of goods from 12 ships every day," he said, addressing the inaugural ceremony of a service jetty of the port and the "Kandari-6" tugboat handing over ceremony on Sunday.

The port will lead the country's maritime sector as the projects for the Matarbari deep sea port, the Patenga Container terminal, and the Bay terminal of Chattogram port, are on the cards, he added.

Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) Chairman, Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, said that in comparison to 2020, the port has attained a 13.19% growth in container handling, 14.06% in cargo handling, and 12.63% growth in ship handling in 2021.

"The port remained open 24 hours, seven days a week, at a time when the whole world remained stuck due to the pandemic. To ensure uninterrupted export-import activities, the port took timely measures for off-docking, shipping agents, feeder services and road cargo transportation."

Ships at the port are now enjoying zero hour waiting periods, saving foreign currency. Insurance premiums have also decreased, he added.

The CPA chairman also said, "In cargo handling, we broke a 135 year record by handling 34.14 lakh containers last year. Moreover, we have also increased container storage capabilities."

"We are hopeful about opening the Patenga Container Terminal within two or three months. Mother vessels can anchor anytime, day or night, at the port once the bay terminal is completed. We have started container transportation with European countries directly, which will also save money and time," he further said.

The state minister unveiled the plaque of the Kandari-6 tugboat and then inaugurated the overflow yard of the port and its swimming complex.

After handing over the Kandari-6 tugboat, Western Marine's Managing Director, Captain Sohel Hasan, said they made a total of 13 ships for agencies under the shipping ministry.

Progress on Bay Terminal

The state minister said many foreign companies are keen to invest in Matarbari Deep Sea Port, the Bay Terminal, and the Patenga Container Terminal. Potential investors have already submitted proposals which are under scrutiny.

"In our scrutiny, we are giving priority to the country and its people's interests."

Work on the Bay terminal will start prior to the next general election of the country and it will be operational between 2024 and 2025. Some weakness remained in land acquisition and the port authority has talked to the district administration regarding the issue. It will be settled soon. A consultancy firm has already been finalised, he added.

Regarding the Trial transshipment with India, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said, "The transshipment trial has been completed successfully, but we need more experience. As such, we have told Indian authorities that we want more trial transshipments."