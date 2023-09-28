Mexican traders express interest in exporting halal meat to Bangladesh

The Bangladeshi embassy in Mexico and Iberoamericana University jointly organised a seminar in Mexico City recently. Photo: Courtesy

Mexico's business community has expressed interest in exporting halal meat to Bangladesh and strengthening the link between the businessmen of the two countries for the expansion of trade and commerce.

They conveyed their interest in the seminar titled 'Unleashing Economic Potential: Bridging Bangladesh and Mexico" jointly organised by the Bangladeshi embassy in Mexico and Iberoamericana University in Mexico City, said a press release on Thursday (28 September).

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was present at the event as the chief guest.

Abdur Rahim Khan, additional secretary of the Ministry of Commerce; Sergio Ley Lopez, president of Asia and Oceania Division of the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology (COMCE); Misael Daniel Reyes, director of National Association of Importers and Exporters of the Mexican Republic (ANIERM) and Nathan Wolf Lustbader, director general of the Mexican Council on Foreign Relations (COMEXI), spoke at the seminar among others.

In his speech, Tipu Munshi called for increased business-to-business communication between the business people of the two countries for the expansion of trade between Bangladesh and Mexico.

Mentioning the implementation of various mega projects going on in Bangladesh, the commerce minister said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, unprecedented development has been achieved in all sectors including communication system, health, education and technology.

"Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has already transformed from a least developed country to a developing country."

Tipu Munshi also highlighted the economic progress and stability of Bangladesh despite global economic challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Covid-19 pandemic.