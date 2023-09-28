Mexican traders express interest in exporting halal meat to Bangladesh

Economy

TBS Report
28 September, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 09:37 pm

Related News

Mexican traders express interest in exporting halal meat to Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 September, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 09:37 pm
The Bangladeshi embassy in Mexico and Iberoamericana University jointly organised a seminar in Mexico City recently. Photo: Courtesy
The Bangladeshi embassy in Mexico and Iberoamericana University jointly organised a seminar in Mexico City recently. Photo: Courtesy

Mexico's business community has expressed interest in exporting halal meat to Bangladesh and strengthening the link between the businessmen of the two countries for the expansion of trade and commerce.

They conveyed their interest in the seminar titled 'Unleashing Economic Potential: Bridging Bangladesh and Mexico" jointly organised by the Bangladeshi embassy in Mexico and Iberoamericana University in Mexico City, said a press release on Thursday (28 September).

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was present at the event as the chief guest.

Commerce Minister inspires Mexicans to explore Bangladesh

Abdur Rahim Khan, additional secretary of the Ministry of Commerce; Sergio Ley Lopez, president of Asia and Oceania Division of the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology (COMCE); Misael Daniel Reyes, director of National Association of Importers and Exporters of the Mexican Republic (ANIERM) and Nathan Wolf Lustbader, director general of the Mexican Council on Foreign Relations (COMEXI), spoke at the seminar among others.

In his speech, Tipu Munshi called for increased business-to-business communication between the business people of the two countries for the expansion of trade between Bangladesh and Mexico.

Mentioning the implementation of various mega projects going on in Bangladesh, the commerce minister said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, unprecedented development has been achieved in all sectors including communication system, health, education and technology.

"Under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has already transformed from a least developed country to a developing country."

Tipu Munshi also highlighted the economic progress and stability of Bangladesh despite global economic challenges such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh-Mexico / export / Trade / meat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

1d | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

1d | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

2d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

13h | TBS Today
Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

3h | TBS SPORTS