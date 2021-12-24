Medium-size flats in high demand at REHAB Fair

Economy

Md Jahidul Islam
24 December, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 10:44 pm

Related News

Medium-size flats in high demand at REHAB Fair

Flats in the Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Dhanmondi and Uttara were on top of the customers’ choice

Md Jahidul Islam
24 December, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2021, 10:44 pm
Rehab Fair 2020. File photo.
Rehab Fair 2020. File photo.

Most visitors at the ongoing REHAB Fair have been looking for medium-size flats ranging from 1,200 to 1,600 sq ft, said the real estate developers participating in the fair.

Both buyers and sellers at the ongoing fair at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital said flats in Mohammadpur were in high demand. Apart from that, flats in Mirpur, Dhanmondi and Uttara were on top of the customers' choice.

Visitors thronged to the fair in the weekend afternoon to look for flats for their families and friends. Many of them booked immediately when they found flats in their desired location as the real estate companies were offering cash discounts, instant rewards, and a wide range of benefits at the fair.

Aside from the medium-sized flats, many customers thronged to real estate companies' stalls that offer large luxurious flats.

The companies participating in the fair said the number of visitors at the fair was satisfactory this year but it was not as much as it was in the previous years.

Visitors at the fair collected brochures of the housing companies along with their mobile phone numbers and addresses as they wanted to buy a flat or plot after visiting the project site. Most of them were looking for ready flats worth Tk1 crore.

"People are leaning towards buying flats as banks are offering easy installment loans at low interest rates. In the last two days, our stalls were crowded with middle class people," said Md Shariful Islam, senior manager of marketing and media at Rupayan Group.

AKM Rafiul Islam, senior assistant general manager of Sheltech (Pvt) Limited, said, "Hopefully, the impact of the pandemic on the housing sector will subside soon. The large number of visitors and high demand for flats in this fair raise such hope."

"However, due to the increase in the price of raw materials, the flat prices have gone up a bit. Customers are comparatively more interested in buying flats at Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Malibagh and Uttara mid-zone where prices range from Tk90 lakh to Tk1 crore," he added.

Md Moazzam Hossain, senior executive of Navana Real Estate Ltd, said, "I am getting more customers who are looking for a flat in Mirpur. Most of them are looking for ready flats. Customers will get furniture worth Tk1.5 lakh as a gift if they book a flat of our project at the fair."

Meanwhile, the banks and financial institutions participating in the fair are also offering low interest loans and discounts on loan processing costs to the customers intending to buy flats and plots at the fair.

BRAC Bank Manager Md Raisul Alam told TBS, "We are providing loans at 7.5% interest if the application form is filled up at the fair."

Various construction material companies have also set up stalls at the fair.

Pa-Wang Ceramic Company, which manufactures Chinese-style ceramic products, is displaying various types of ceramics including tiles at the fair.

Akij Plastics Ltd Deputy Manager Md Shariful Islam told TBS, "We are giving 10% discount on our products at the fair."

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the 22nd REHAB Fair on Thursday. People will be able to visit the fair every day from 10am to 9pm till 26 December.

A single-entry ticket at the fair costs Tk50 and a multiple-entry ticket costs Tk100.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Rehab fair / Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

12h | In Focus
According to the owners, Coffee Time is a pioneer in bringing Mexican food and meat boxes to Mirpur. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Third time's the charm : The story of a trio who opened Mirpur’s first coffee shop 

14h | Panorama
In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

1d | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

8h | Videos
Mr Absar | Episode- 2

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

11h | Videos
Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

11h | Videos
Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one