Medium-size flats in high demand at REHAB Fair

Most visitors at the ongoing REHAB Fair have been looking for medium-size flats ranging from 1,200 to 1,600 sq ft, said the real estate developers participating in the fair.

Both buyers and sellers at the ongoing fair at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital said flats in Mohammadpur were in high demand. Apart from that, flats in Mirpur, Dhanmondi and Uttara were on top of the customers' choice.

Visitors thronged to the fair in the weekend afternoon to look for flats for their families and friends. Many of them booked immediately when they found flats in their desired location as the real estate companies were offering cash discounts, instant rewards, and a wide range of benefits at the fair.

Aside from the medium-sized flats, many customers thronged to real estate companies' stalls that offer large luxurious flats.

The companies participating in the fair said the number of visitors at the fair was satisfactory this year but it was not as much as it was in the previous years.

Visitors at the fair collected brochures of the housing companies along with their mobile phone numbers and addresses as they wanted to buy a flat or plot after visiting the project site. Most of them were looking for ready flats worth Tk1 crore.

"People are leaning towards buying flats as banks are offering easy installment loans at low interest rates. In the last two days, our stalls were crowded with middle class people," said Md Shariful Islam, senior manager of marketing and media at Rupayan Group.

AKM Rafiul Islam, senior assistant general manager of Sheltech (Pvt) Limited, said, "Hopefully, the impact of the pandemic on the housing sector will subside soon. The large number of visitors and high demand for flats in this fair raise such hope."

"However, due to the increase in the price of raw materials, the flat prices have gone up a bit. Customers are comparatively more interested in buying flats at Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Malibagh and Uttara mid-zone where prices range from Tk90 lakh to Tk1 crore," he added.

Md Moazzam Hossain, senior executive of Navana Real Estate Ltd, said, "I am getting more customers who are looking for a flat in Mirpur. Most of them are looking for ready flats. Customers will get furniture worth Tk1.5 lakh as a gift if they book a flat of our project at the fair."

Meanwhile, the banks and financial institutions participating in the fair are also offering low interest loans and discounts on loan processing costs to the customers intending to buy flats and plots at the fair.

BRAC Bank Manager Md Raisul Alam told TBS, "We are providing loans at 7.5% interest if the application form is filled up at the fair."

Various construction material companies have also set up stalls at the fair.

Pa-Wang Ceramic Company, which manufactures Chinese-style ceramic products, is displaying various types of ceramics including tiles at the fair.

Akij Plastics Ltd Deputy Manager Md Shariful Islam told TBS, "We are giving 10% discount on our products at the fair."

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the 22nd REHAB Fair on Thursday. People will be able to visit the fair every day from 10am to 9pm till 26 December.

A single-entry ticket at the fair costs Tk50 and a multiple-entry ticket costs Tk100.