Md Jashim Uddin as president of SAARC leads delegation to Nepal

Group picture of SAARC CCI delegation with Md Jashim Uddin, president SAARC CCI, Md Golam Sarwar, secretary General, SAARC, on 8 December, 2023, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Md Jashim Uddin, previously president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) has been appointed the president of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry as of May 2023.

He is also the chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank and a leading businessman from Bangladesh.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) was created with the mandate to promote economic integration in South Asia.

As the new president of SAARC, he led a business delegation to Kathmandu, Nepal, where he chaired the SAARC CCI 82nd Executive committee Meeting, which was held on 9 December 2023.

The meeting was attended by executive committee members and General Assembly members from Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The members of SAARC Young Entrepreneurs' Forum from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were also present in the meeting.

During his two-day visit to Nepal he met with Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepal's foreign minister Narayan Prakash Saudand, Secretary General of SAARC Md Golam Sarwar, and various other high ranking members of SAARC.

The meeting with Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal focused on the revitalisation of the SAARC mechanism and the importance of strengthening regional cooperation despite the great difficulties and emerging challenges.

"SAARC has enormous potential to alter our region's development landscape," he stated, adding that to ensure South Asia's progress towards development goals, all member states in SAARC should explore and work on the potentials and emerging opportunities.

During the 39th SAARC Charter Day programme, Md Golam Sarwar, secretary general of SAARC, stated, "The SAARC secretariat is fully committed to supporting the socioeconomic initiatives that will contribute to the collective achievement of sustainable development goals in South Asia."

He further added that the SAARC Secretariat would expedite the process and take the necessary measures to organise the SAARC Committee Meetings, Ministerial Level Meetings, and the SAARC Summit in coordination with all SAARC member states.