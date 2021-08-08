Markets to remain open for 10 hours daily from 11 August

Shopping malls and markets will remain open from 10am to 8pm daily from 11 August as the government is going to relax the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

A gazette notification of the Cabinet Division made the disclosure today.

The government also decided to allow the movement of public transports from 11 August. Public transports in all routes can carry passengers equal to their capacity but their numbers have to be reduced by 50%.

Besides, restaurants and hotels can be kept open with half of their capacity from 8am to 10pm every day.

Health guidelines should be maintained properly everywhere, the notification adds.

