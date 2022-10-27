Many opportunities for growth in trade and investment with US: Tipu Munshi

There are many opportunities for growth in trade and investment with the United States, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said.

"United States is Bangladesh's major commercial and development partner. Bangladesh has many opportunities for trade and investment with the United States, which should be explored. Bangladesh's foreign trade with the United States is increasing day by day, he said while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the "28th US Trade Show-2022" organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AMCHAM) at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka Thursday (27 October).

"Bangladesh's main export product is ready-made garments. Despite the ongoing global instability, the United States is the single largest market for Bangladesh's garment exports. Bangladesh is now the second largest exporter of garments in the world market," he added.

"Apart from readymade garments, Bangladesh is exporting frozen food products, and leather products to US with a good reputation. Besides, the largest market for IT sector outsourcing is US. In the fiscal year 2021-2022, Bangladesh exported goods worth about $10.41 billion. Most of Bangladesh's total exports come from the United States," he said.

The commerce minister said that many products of the United States are imported to Bangladesh.

"At present, the amount of this import is about $3 billion. Imported products include aeroplanes, cotton, wheat, soybean oil, and ICT products," the minister further said.

Bangladesh has huge investment potential in energy, infrastructure construction, development of communication system, agro-business, ICT, education, and tourism, Tipu Munshi said, adding, "Government has announced several facilities for foreign direct investment. US investors will benefit more if they invest in Bangladesh."