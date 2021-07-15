Man wins Tk1 lakh lottery paying Tk5 vat on snack bill

A man has won a lottery of Tk1 lakh after paying a VAT (value added tax) of Tk5.93 on a bill he paid for a snack last month.

National Board of Revenue Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Mumin today handed over a cheque to winner Imam Uddin, an aluminum trader in the capital's Mitford area, after the draw.

Dhaka South Vat Commissionerate Commissioner SM Humayun Kabir among other senior officials was present at the event.

The NBR chairman said the award has been given to the VAT payers for the last five months. The VAT reception through Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFD) was started so that people can easily pay their value-added taxes.

People are being encouraged to pay VAT by organising a lottery of the invoices of the customers which they are provided after paying bills through EFD, he added.

Imam Uddin paid a bill of Tk85 including a VAT of Tk5.93 after having a meal at Hotel Amania in the capital's Chawkbazar area on 20 June.

He received an invoice from the hotel. Later, a lottery draw was held on 5 July on the invoices of the month of June and Imam Uddin turned out to be the first winner.

NBR installed EFD machines to collect VAT at various stalls in the capital in February. A lottery is held on the invoices of the previous month on the fifth day every month. Some 101 people are awarded every month with the first prize money accounting for Tk1 lakh.