Malaysia agrees to reopen labour market for Bangladesh 

Economy

TBS Report 
10 December, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2021, 06:20 pm

The Bangladeshi labour market in the East Asian country had been closed since 2018

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Malaysian authorities have agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to resume the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers. 

The Bangladeshi labour market in the East Asian country had been closed since 2018. 

The decision came following a cabinet meeting of Malaysia on Friday.  

It has been decided that Malaysian Minister of Human Resources Seri M Saravanan will sign an MoU with Bangladesh's Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad very soon, reads a media statement.

The recruitment of Bangladeshi employees will be open for all sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, services, mining, construction and domestic servants. 

Malaysia's Ministry of Human Resources will co-operate with its health ministry and national security council to refine Standing Operating Procedures (SOP) for foreign workers' admission to prevent the spread of Covid-19. 

The meeting also agreed to defer the implementation of multi-tier levy from 1 January 2022 to 1 July 2022. 
 
 

