Malaysia agrees to reopen labour market for Bangladesh 

Malaysian authorities have agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to resume the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers.

The Bangladeshi labour market in the East Asian country had been closed since 2018.

The decision came following a cabinet meeting of Malaysia on Friday.

It has been decided that Malaysian Minister of Human Resources Seri M Saravanan will sign an MoU with Bangladesh's Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad very soon, reads a media statement.

The recruitment of Bangladeshi employees will be open for all sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, services, mining, construction and domestic servants.

Malaysia's Ministry of Human Resources will co-operate with its health ministry and national security council to refine Standing Operating Procedures (SOP) for foreign workers' admission to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The meeting also agreed to defer the implementation of multi-tier levy from 1 January 2022 to 1 July 2022.



