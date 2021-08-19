Major shift in Dhamrai’s heritage bronze and brass industries 

The bronze and brass industries in Dhaka's Dhamrai supplied crockery and cutlery for centuries and they were popular, both at home and abroad.

But the demand for such items has diminished tremendously in the last 40 years as customers turned to products made of plastic, silver, melamine, and ceramics.

With the decline in demand for bronze and brass tableware, traders have also been forced to move their focus. Businesses in Dhamrai now are more driven to put out decorative pieces made of brass and bronze which have more domestic and global demand, than crockery or tableware made of the same.

Photo/TBS

People in the business also believe that with proper government support, they can contribute to the country's economy, earning a huge amount of foreign currency.

The trade: Then and now

The brass and bronze industry has existed since this land was colonised by the British. As demand began to rise, skilled workers in this sector started making an assortment of tableware to meet market needs.

Even before the independence of Bangladesh, Dhamrai Upazila was quite famous for bronze and brass goods, with at least 40 active factories. Central Dhamrai was once loud with the din of workers hammering away at their bronze and brass, from dawn to dusk. But now, only five factories remain functional.

Photo/TBS

Traders blame the lack of promotional marketing of bronze and brass products, the lack of export opportunities, and the wide availability of alternative products at cheaper prices, for the fall of the once-vibrant industry.

Most involved in the bronze and brass trade of Dhamrai have been in the business for generations, so the sector does not have a shortage of skilled workers. Gauranga Pal is one such worker who has over 50 years of experience working with bronze and brass.

Photo/TBS

He said, "In my youth, my work was adequate for me to look after the family. I worked hard and learned new designs regularly. But recently, there isn't as much work as before."

Another worker Mithu Sarkar said "Unlike many other businesses, we do not have a crisis of skilled labour. The problem here is the lack of a fair wage despite the hard work."

But Mithu said when there is enough work, he can make a decent living.

Photo/TBS

Sukanta Banik's family has been involved in the trade for at least 200 years. According to him, the business has evolved over time and now, to meet contemporary demand, brass and bronze factories in Dhamrai are focusing solely on making showpieces and collectables.

Sukanta's mother Rani Banik said the items they produce are particularly popular among tourists.

Photo/TBS

"Sometimes, we receive orders to supply utensils for Hindu wedding ceremonies, and with the pandemic we do not have any tourist customers, so we are relying solely on supplying what we can make for weddings," she said.

According to local traders, demand in the already volatile industry was disrupted in 2016 after the Holey Artisan massacre, and now the pandemic is also taking its toll.

Photo/TBS

Dhamrai's brass and bronze businesses believe, only with government support and sponsorship can the sector survive, and change the fate of these traders while preserving a national heritage.