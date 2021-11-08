Maj Gen Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman made new Executive Chairman of BEPZA

Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc has on Sunday (7 November) took over the charge of the Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA).

He replaced Major General Md Nazrul Islam, SPP, ndu, afwc, psc, G, said a press release.

Before joining BEPZA, Major General Ziaur Rahman was General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 7th Infantry Division. Prior to that, he served as the Defence Adviser of Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, India.

Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman's military career spanned over command, staff and instructional appointments. He served as Logistics Staff Officer and also as Operations, Planning and Intelligence Staff Officer at Brigade, Army Training and Doctrine Command and Army Headquarters.

He also served in the appointment of "Directing Staff" at the Defence Services Command and Staff College of Bangladesh and Instructor at Bangladesh Military Academy, the press release added.

In his adorned service life, Major General Ziaur Rahman also served in various capacities at the Battalion level. Moreover, he has served at the UN mission in Haiti and Sudan.