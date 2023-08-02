Mahbubul Alam president-elect of FBCCI

Mahbubul Alam has been elected the president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) for the term 2023-2025.

Elections to the posts of FBCCI president, senior vice president and six vice presidents were held at the FBCCI office in Motijheel, Dhaka on Wednesday (2 August). Election Board Chairman A Matin Chowdhury announced the names of the new office bearers of FBCCI.

Md Amin Helay has been elected the senior vice president. The six elected vice presidents are- Khairul Huda Chopol, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, and Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath from the chamber group, and Shomi Kaiser, Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury and Md Munir Hossain from the association group.

The new board is scheduled to take charge on 17 August.

This year, the election was held only in the association group of the FBCCI to elect 23 directors as 23 directors for chamber group were elected unopposed earlier.

In the association group, 49 candidates contested for 23 posts of directors. Of the 49 candidates, 23 were from each of two panels and three were independent candidates.

Of the total 80 posts of the directors at the FBCCI election, 17 from the chamber group and 17 from the association group were nominated and the rest 46 were elected, with 23 each coming from the chamber and association groups.

This year, 16 directors from the chamber group and the same number of directors from the association group have been nominated after two directors from each group were disqualified for a number of reasons.

The election was held on 31 July at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka, with some 89.35% voter turnout.