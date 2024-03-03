LPG price hiked: Consumers to see increment from today

UNB
03 March, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 04:20 pm

LPG price hiked: Consumers to see increment from today

UNB
03 March, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 04:20 pm
LPG cylinders. Photo: Courtesy
LPG cylinders. Photo: Courtesy

In an update from the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been adjusted upwards by Tk0.66, setting the new rate at Tk123.52 per kg, up from the previous Tk122.86. This price change is effective from 6pm on Sunday, indicating a slight increase in household and commercial expenses.

BERC, at a press briefing today (3 March), detailed the adjustment, noting that the price for a standard 12 kg LPG cylinder will now be Tk1,482, inclusive of VAT, marking an increase from the previous Tk1,474. This adjustment follows a rational scale across various LPG cylinder sizes, ranging from 5.5 kg to 45 kg, addressing the need for a proportional price revision across different consumer segments.

Furthermore, the price for "auto gas," the LPG variant used in motor vehicles, has also seen a revision, now priced at Tk68.05 per litre, including VAT, a slight increase from Tk67.68. This adjustment reflects the broader impact of LPG price changes on transportation and related costs.

Notably, LPG prices marketed by the state-owned LP Gas Company will remain unchanged. This exception is attributed to its local production and the company's minimal market share, which is less than 5%.

The decision to adjust LPG prices comes in the wake of rising costs in the international market, specifically tied to the increase in the Saudi CP (contract price), which serves as a benchmark for local operators importing LPG primarily from the Middle East.

