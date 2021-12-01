Looking for alternatives to Middle East for manpower exports: Foreign minister 

The government is now exploring new alternative labour markets, given the fragile future of jobs in the Middle East, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday.

"Around 1.22 crore Bangladeshi migrant workers are currently employed abroad. Most of them are working in the Middle East. But the employment situation in the Gulf region will not remain favourable in the future. So, we are trying to send workers to alternative labour markets," the foreign minister said while addressing a programme on Bangladesh's diplomatic success over the last 50 years since independence, organised by Bangabandhu Foundation in the capital.

For example, the government has completed all processes to send 10,000 workers to Romania as an alternative market, Abdul Momen said.

He also said the government has taken up all long-term initiatives to implement the roadmap charted out by the prime minister. One of her big moves is to create job opportunities for the people at home and abroad.

The foreign minister said, "To boost the economy, we have launched two packages. One is economic diplomacy and another is for increasing exports."

The country's export volume has now reached around $40 billion from only $12 billion in 2009, he also said, adding, "We want to increase it all the more."

Abdul Momen said they will brand Bangladesh as a land of opportunities all over the world. If investments go up, so will employment opportunities.

The return on investment in Bangladesh is the highest in the region, he noted.

"We are informing big foreign companies about the investment-friendly environment in our country. We are also working on investment proposals that we got even in the pandemic time," the foreign minister said.