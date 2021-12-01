Looking for alternatives to Middle East for manpower exports: Foreign minister 

Economy

TBS Report 
01 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 09:58 pm

Related News

Looking for alternatives to Middle East for manpower exports: Foreign minister 

The country’s export volume has now reached around $40 billion from only $12 billion in 2009

TBS Report 
01 December, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 09:58 pm
Looking for alternatives to Middle East for manpower exports: Foreign minister 

The government is now exploring new alternative labour markets, given the fragile future of jobs in the Middle East, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday.

"Around 1.22 crore Bangladeshi migrant workers are currently employed abroad. Most of them are working in the Middle East. But the employment situation in the Gulf region will not remain favourable in the future. So, we are trying to send workers to alternative labour markets," the foreign minister said while addressing a programme on Bangladesh's diplomatic success over the last 50 years since independence, organised by Bangabandhu Foundation in the capital.

For example, the government has completed all processes to send 10,000 workers to Romania as an alternative market, Abdul Momen said.

He also said the government has taken up all long-term initiatives to implement the roadmap charted out by the prime minister. One of her big moves is to create job opportunities for the people at home and abroad.

The foreign minister said, "To boost the economy, we have launched two packages. One is economic diplomacy and another is for increasing exports."

The country's export volume has now reached around $40 billion from only $12 billion in 2009, he also said, adding, "We want to increase it all the more." 

Abdul Momen said they will brand Bangladesh as a land of opportunities all over the world. If investments go up, so will employment opportunities.

The return on investment in Bangladesh is the highest in the region, he noted.

"We are informing big foreign companies about the investment-friendly environment in our country. We are also working on investment proposals that we got even in the pandemic time," the foreign minister said. 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / manpower / Expatriate Workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

8h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

13h | Panorama
In FY 2014-15, the Railway lost Tk872.84 crore, the loss went up to Tk1,734.37 crore in 2018-19. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How Bangladesh Railway can cut its losses by a fifth

12h | Panorama
Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

2h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

2h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'