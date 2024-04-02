Long-term inflation is diabetes for country's economy: Muhammad Abdul Mazid

Economy

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 04:12 pm

Related News

Long-term inflation is diabetes for country's economy: Muhammad Abdul Mazid

Other speakers at the event also emphasised controlling the long-term inflation in Bangladesh.

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 04:12 pm
Seminar titled &quot;Budget for 2024-25: Key challenges and way forward&quot; held on 2 April 2024. Photo: TBS
Seminar titled "Budget for 2024-25: Key challenges and way forward" held on 2 April 2024. Photo: TBS

Long-term high inflation is like diabetes for the economy of Bangladesh, said former chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Dr Muhammad Abdul Mazid.

"The economy of Bangladesh is now suffering from diabetes. If it continues like this, there is a risk of hypo at some point," said Dr Muhammad Abdul Mazid during a seminar titled, "Budget for 2024-25: Key challenges and way forward" - organised by Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) today (2 April) at the capital's National Press Club.

Other speakers at the event also emphasised controlling the long-term inflation in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

MA Razzaque, chairman, RAPID said, "The impact of inflation is very severe. Two years of high inflation has tarnished much of our success."

"Its impact is the greatest on the poor," he said, pointing out that "if inflation is not controlled, this disparity will become more pronounced."

"In the next budget, everything must be done to control the price of goods," said Md Nasser Shahrear Zaheded.

Shawkat Hossain Masum, head of online section of Prothom Alo said, "Inflation has been above 9% for two years. Almost all countries have implemented policy interest rate strategies to reduce interest rates. But Bangladesh did not do that. We have also got the results of this."

Suggesting reforms to control inflation, he said, reforms cannot keep everyone happy. But it has to be done."

RAPID Executive Director Abu Eusuf presented the key note, state minister for planning Shahiduzzaman Sarkar was present at the program as chief guest.

Top News

inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The TV cabinet in the living room cleverly doubles as a showcase, maximising functionality in a compact setting. A striking blue sofa occupies one corner. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Beyond showpiece: Personalised home for a teacher couple

2h | Habitat
The traffic police are constantly exposed to Dhaka’s polluted air, which is primarily made up of black smoke from vehicles and dust from road construction work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's traffic police are on the front lines of air pollution. Are they okay?

7h | Panorama
Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

1d | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Batteries are damaging the environment

Batteries are damaging the environment

1h | Videos
Yummy Kulfi Malai

Yummy Kulfi Malai

2h | Videos
Life is returning to the dead river

Life is returning to the dead river

3h | Videos
14 Volvo buses burnt in Demra depot

14 Volvo buses burnt in Demra depot

4h | Videos