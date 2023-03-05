Local GLAD generator sales reach the 1,000 mark

Economy

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 10:28 pm

Related News

Local GLAD generator sales reach the 1,000 mark

TBS Report
05 March, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 10:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Local company Energypac Power Generation Ltd (EPGL) has reached the milestone of selling 1,000 units of its GLAD diesel generator, which it started to manufacture in 2015 in Bangladesh.

Marking this success, the company organised a casual celebratory event on Sunday at its assembling plant in Sreepur, Gazipur.

Speaking to journalists, Chief Business Officer Masum Parvez said the company has been leading the country's generator industry since 1995.

Currently, the factory has the capacity to assemble 500 generators annually, ranging from 20 kVA to 1,250 kVA, he added.

EPGL is the first and only company in Bangladesh to assemble generators here.

Masum Parvez said GLAD is a state-of-the-art diesel generator brand with a world-famous Perkins engine, a Stamford/Leroy-Somer alternator, and renowned controllers like Woodward, Deep Sea, and ComAp.

"Energypac is the sole distributor of Perkins Engines in Bangladesh. In this regard, Energypac ensures a 24/7 service system and round-the-clock improved service. Energypac has the ability to supply high-quality generators at competitive market rates."

It was designed in a way so that Bangladesh could attain a special recognition in the global market for generator manufacturing, and Energypac takes pride in its capability to supply superior quality generators at a competitive market price, he also said.

According to insiders, GLAD generators are currently being used in several major projects in the country, such as Padma Bridge, metro rail, Rooppur Power Plant, Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Mirsarai Economic Zone, United Nations Mission, significant real estate, pharmaceutical companies, large garment factories, and many other important industries.

EPGL has been one of the pioneers in the country's generator industry since 1995, and since then they have sold over 8,000 units of the generator. Now Energypac wants to export Glad generators after meeting the country's needs.

Top News

GLAD generator

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bishworang’s sarees are nothing but a riot of colours and festive vibes Photo: Bishworang

Saree: Six yards of memory, culture and protest

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

The art of not paying attention to what economists have to say

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

You don't have to be smart to get rich

12h | Panorama
Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

1h | TBS SPORTS
Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

17m | TBS SPORTS
Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

3h | TBS SPORTS
Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale