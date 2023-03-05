Local GLAD generator sales reach the 1,000 mark

Local company Energypac Power Generation Ltd (EPGL) has reached the milestone of selling 1,000 units of its GLAD diesel generator, which it started to manufacture in 2015 in Bangladesh.

Marking this success, the company organised a casual celebratory event on Sunday at its assembling plant in Sreepur, Gazipur.

Speaking to journalists, Chief Business Officer Masum Parvez said the company has been leading the country's generator industry since 1995.

Currently, the factory has the capacity to assemble 500 generators annually, ranging from 20 kVA to 1,250 kVA, he added.

EPGL is the first and only company in Bangladesh to assemble generators here.

Masum Parvez said GLAD is a state-of-the-art diesel generator brand with a world-famous Perkins engine, a Stamford/Leroy-Somer alternator, and renowned controllers like Woodward, Deep Sea, and ComAp.

"Energypac is the sole distributor of Perkins Engines in Bangladesh. In this regard, Energypac ensures a 24/7 service system and round-the-clock improved service. Energypac has the ability to supply high-quality generators at competitive market rates."

It was designed in a way so that Bangladesh could attain a special recognition in the global market for generator manufacturing, and Energypac takes pride in its capability to supply superior quality generators at a competitive market price, he also said.

According to insiders, GLAD generators are currently being used in several major projects in the country, such as Padma Bridge, metro rail, Rooppur Power Plant, Dhaka Elevated Expressway, Mirsarai Economic Zone, United Nations Mission, significant real estate, pharmaceutical companies, large garment factories, and many other important industries.

EPGL has been one of the pioneers in the country's generator industry since 1995, and since then they have sold over 8,000 units of the generator. Now Energypac wants to export Glad generators after meeting the country's needs.