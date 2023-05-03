Lloyds bank says profits soar on higher interest rates

Economy

BSS/AFP
03 May, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 02:29 pm

Related News

Lloyds bank says profits soar on higher interest rates

BSS/AFP
03 May, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 02:29 pm
People walk past a branch of Lloyds Bank on Oxford Street in London, Britain July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
People walk past a branch of Lloyds Bank on Oxford Street in London, Britain July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Britain's Lloyds Banking Group said Wednesday (3 May) that net profit jumped 50% in the first quarter, as revenues were boosted by rising interest rates.

Profit after taxation rallied to o1.5 billion ($1.9 billion) in the three months to March from a year earlier, Lloyds said in a statement.

It added that income swelled 18% to o3.4 billion, lifted by "the higher (interest) rate environment".

The news comes after rivals Barclays, HSBC and NatWest all posted strong earnings, as higher interest rates attract more savers and increase returns on bank loans.

The Bank of England and its global counterparts have ramped up borrowing costs in a bid to tackle runaway inflation, fuelled partly by rampant energy bills.

British inflation remains stubbornly above 10% despite a series of BoE interest rate hikes since late 2021.

But the increases have also prompted retail banks like Lloyds to hike their own rates on loans including mortgages, further worsening Britain's cost-of-living crisis.

"The group has delivered a solid financial performance in the first quarter of 2023, with strong net income and capital generation, alongside resilient observed asset quality," chief executive Charlie Nunn said in the statement.

"The macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain. We know that this is challenging for many people."

Pre-tax profit soared 26% to o2.3 billion in the reporting period.

Yet the lender also took an impairment charge of o243 million despite a slight improvement in the economic outlook.

Lloyds said it observed "modest" increases in the number of borrowers falling into arrears and defaulting on loans amid Britain's cost-of-living crisis.

However, these levels remain "at or below" those witnessed before the Covid pandemic, it said.

Lloyds Banking Group / profit / interest rates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

The ABCs of attracting and retaining talent

6h | Pursuit
If you are seeking to collaborate with a professor and wish to express your interest, cold emailing can serve as an ideal approach. Photo: Mumit M

Mastering the art of cold emailing

5h | Pursuit
Korean series ‘Squid Game’ has been announced as the most watched series on Netflix in the platform&#039;s history. Photo: DW

Why is Netflix pouring billions into South Korean shows?

4h | Panorama
Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

Telemarketing: Effective strategy or public nuisance? 

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

China rover finds water activity on Mars

China rover finds water activity on Mars

51m | TBS World
Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

Are Russia, Ukraine preparing for a big war?

20h | TBS World
PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

1d | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

3
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

4
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022