Less pesticide, higher profit: How fruit bag transforms mango cultivation

Economy

Bulbul Habib
11 June, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 10:53 am

Related News

Less pesticide, higher profit: How fruit bag transforms mango cultivation

Bulbul Habib
11 June, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 10:53 am
Photo: Masum Billah
Photo: Masum Billah

Rajshahi's Bagha-based farmer and entrepreneur Shafiqul Islam Sana became fond of the fruit bagging method – enclosing young fruits in eco-friendly food bags while they are on trees – as he made almost double profits by applying the method to 50,000 mangoes last year. This year he is bagging some 2 lakh mangoes.

"The demand for mangoes grown in bags is high both in local and export markets for their quality. The price of such mangoes is at least one-third higher than that of traditionally-cultivated ones. Moreover, bags help reduce cultivation costs considerably," he told The Business Standard.

The entrepreneur supplies mangoes to the capital's VIP areas, such as Gulshan, Banani and Baridhara, and to super shops like Swapna, Agora and Unimart. He also exported around 21.6 tonnes of mangoes last year.

Shafiqul Islam is just one of the hundreds of mango growers in the Rajshahi region – widely popular for different varieties of mangoes – who have increasingly been using fruit bags in their gardens over the past couple of years. Currently, 30-40% of mangoes in Rajshahi, Chapai-Nawabganj and Naogaon districts are being grown in bags, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension.

Explaining that fruit bagging is a modern agricultural technology to keep mangoes safe and poison-free, agriculture officials said the method resists pests, especially fruit flies, to stop them from reaching mangoes, prevents latex burns and fungal spots, and helps farmers lower cultivation costs. The eco-friendly bags also keep the colour of mangoes intact.

Although the bagging method used to be applied to late-market mango varieties such as Fazli, Ashwina and Bari earlier for preventing insects, it is now used for early varieties like Khirsapat, Langra and Amrapali for higher prices, they added.

"The fruit bagging method is getting increasingly popular day by day. Although the bags cost some additional money, the method yields something of worth. Farmers can cut pesticide costs greatly by using the method. They can further reduce costs by using bags multiple times. It is possible with good quality bags," Palash Sarkar, director of Chapainawabganj Agricultural Extension Department, told The Business Standard.

He suggested that farmers apply pesticides at least once before bagging mangoes.

Usually, mangoes on trees need pesticides 17 to 18 times before harvesting, but when bags are used, six to seven times of spraying is more than enough, said Rubel Ali, a farmer from Shibganj in Chapai-Nawabganj, adding that his costs for pesticides had been reduced to almost one-third.

"Until Sunday last, I had bought pesticides worth TK3.2 lakh. It's huge, undoubtedly. But imagine, if you spray 18 times, how much money do you need?" asked Rubel Ali.  

"Mangoes grown in bags do not have any spots; they are clean and the colour is good. This is why there is a high demand for mangoes, especially from the elite class and foreigners living in Bangladesh," added Golam Rabbani, manager of Laser Innocent, which supplies mangoes to various super shops in the capital.

Farmers also said the prices of fruit bags have doubled in the last two years. "I am bringing the bags from China at Tk4.5 per piece this time which was just Tk2.5 earlier," Shafiqul Islam Sana of Bagha said.

Shamsul Wadud, Additional Director of Rajshahi Divisional Office of the Department of Agriculture Extension, said 9.69 lakh tonnes of mangoes were grown on 90,894 hectares of land in Rajshahi, Chapai-Nawabganj, Naogaon and Natore last year. The government looks to 11.07 lakh tonnes of mangoes from 92,317 hectares this year, he added.

The official noted that some 223 tonnes of mangoes were exported to different countries last year. "We hope to be able to export 1,000 tonnes this year," he added. 

Top News

Mango growers / mango / Mango cultivation / Pesticides / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

What are children putting in their mouths?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire. Photo: C. Michael Hogan, Wikimedia commons.

Life in the Wild: Entering the magic world of wildlife filming

1d | Panorama
Every floor of this school has three to four bedrooms, with 15 to 18 children in each of them. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What an average boarding school looks like in Dhaka

1d | Panorama
The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

The mystique of Serajul Alam Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1d | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

1d | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

1d | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

2d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

3
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA