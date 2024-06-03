Less than 1% recovery of black, laundered money to boost state coffers by Tk15,000cr: BEA

TBS Report
03 June, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 01:26 pm

The Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA) holds press conference on 3 June 2024. Photo: TBS
The Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA) holds press conference on 3 June 2024. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA) has proposed a budget of Tk1,195,486cr for the fiscal year 2024-25, which is 1.57 times higher than that proposed in the current fiscal, relying on recovery of black and laundered money.

Speaking at an event today (3 June) in the association's Eskaton office, its General Secretary Prof Md Ainul Islam said, "The estimated amount of black money generated in Bangladesh in the last 50 years from 1972-73 fiscal year to 2022-23 fiscal year will be Tk13,253,500 crore. In the budget of the upcoming financial year 2024-25, we recommend recovery of only 0.98% of the total accumulated black money, from which the recovery will be Tk10,000 crores.

"The total accumulated money laundering in Bangladesh in the last 50 years from the fiscal year 1972-73 to the fiscal year 2022-23 is estimated to be Tk1,192,815 crore. In the budget for the upcoming financial year 2024-25, we recommend recovery of 0.49% of the total money laundered, which will amount to Tk5,000 crores."

President of the BEA Dr Qazi Kholikuzzaman Ahmad said, "The government's policy on corruption is zero-tolerance, but corruption in the country is widespread and deeply rooted. If corruption is not removed, it will be difficult for the country to move forward in the desired direction. We welcome the recent action initiated against two of the powerful persons on corruption grounds.

"I want to point out some problems that have been going on for a longtime – like the crisis of good governance in the banking sector, the high level of defaulted loans and the turbulent condition of many banks including public and private banks," he added.

He said that according to the data of the Bureau of Statistics, the income inequality in the country has increased markedly. The Gini coefficient – which measures inequality – increased from 0.45 in 2010 to 0.50 in 2022 which was "very worrying".

The finance minister is scheduled to present a budget of Tk8 lakh crores on 6 June.

