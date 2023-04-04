Legislation in board of banks needed to sustain country's growth momentum: WB

Economy

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 12:24 pm

Related News

Legislation in board of banks needed to sustain country's growth momentum: WB

TBS Report
04 April, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 12:24 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In order to keep the Bangladesh economy growing, World Bank (WB) has emphasised three policy reforms including - legislation in the board of banks, removing the lending rate cap, and single market determination exchange rate.

Abdoulaye Seck, World Bank country director for Bangladesh, came up with these three policy recommendations when releasing the Bangladesh Development Update April 2023, titled Trade Reform: An Urgent Agenda, at the World Bank Dhaka office on Tuesday (4 March). 

The WB country director said that banking companies need to be aligned with international standards. 

"The Bangladesh government has already finalised the draft amendment but we want to see it so that we can give advice if needed," he said.

Calling for the market to determine the exchange rates to reduce pressure on forex reserves, he said, " If Bangladesh Bank lets the market determine the exchange rates based on demand and supply it will bring more remittance and incentivise exporters."

Abdoulaye Seck also observed that low imports have slowed down the country's investment and growth.

Meanwhile, the World Bank kept the country's GDP growth forecast unchanged at 5.2% in the current fiscal year due to rising inflation and its negative impact on household incomes and firms' input costs, as well as energy shortages, import restrictions, and monetary policy tightening.

The projection is down from 7.2% growth in the previous year. However, the Washington-based lender in January said the economy is expected to pick up again and return towards its potential pace in FY2023/24.

According to the World Bank, Bangladesh was hard hit by spillovers from the changing global environment. The country was priced out of global energy markets and unable to meet the energy needs of households and businesses.

"Dwindling international reserves and rising sovereign spreads increase the risk of more economies falling into crisis. The deficit could have been even larger had it not been for robust growth in demand for Bangladeshi ready-made garments and a growing share of the global market.

"The government responded to high global energy prices with blackouts and factory closures to reduce energy consumption, stopped purchasing vehicles, and made it harder to purchase luxury goods, among other measures to preserve international reserves," it added.

Top News

World Bank / Policy Reform / Bangladesh Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

45m | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1h | Thoughts
An illustration of the Hammam Khana and the Diwan-i-Am. Illustration: Augustin Anjan Byapari

Restoring the Lalbagh Hammam: Seeing it as it was

2h | Habitat
Illustration: Bloomberg

Regulating AI will be essential. And complicated

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

Why do great leaders don’t care about being liked?

25m | TBS Stories
Those who still hold the lungi loom taught by their father and grandfather

Those who still hold the lungi loom taught by their father and grandfather

30m | TBS Stories
Football coaches are getting fired

Football coaches are getting fired

30m | TBS SPORTS
Shahrukh's 'Jawaan' is going to be star-studded

Shahrukh's 'Jawaan' is going to be star-studded

35m | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka